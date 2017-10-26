Skulloween Bike Night

Thursday, Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m.

Bike Night might be moving indoors for the season, but that doesn’t mean the party slows down. Head on down to one of Milwaukee’s most popular haunts, the newly renovated MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant, for a celebration of all things black and orange! It’s also a great chance to check out the newly opened Can Room. In addition to food and drink specials, Skulloween Bike Night will feature live music and raffles for authentic Harley-Davidson gear.