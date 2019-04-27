Sky Zone in Waukesha Debuts Six New Attractions

Sky Zone in Waukesha has revamped its park and is debuting six new, high-flying attractions that can’t be found anywhere else in Wisconsin.

To celebrate, Sky Zone is hosting a grand re-opening party on Sat., April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at W229 N1420 Westwood Dr. in Waukesha. To mark the occasion, Sky Zone is offering 90 minutes of jump time for $15.99.

An entire section of the park has been updated with:

Zip Line - Hold on tight, zoom and get ready to let go and land in a pit of foam.

Trapeze and Swing - Trapeze or swing to the highest point. Grab some air and get your feet back on the ground in a giant foam pit.

Rings - Swing your way from here to there using our gymnastic rings. If you fall, no problem, foam blocks will cushion you.

Silks - Aerial silk fabrics over a foam pit are perfect for climbing, spinning or practicing super aerial stunts. Swing across, climb to the top, or spin around and around.

The Performance Wall - Part trampolining, part parkour, part skating vert ramp, The Wall adds an entirely new dimension to the jumping experience.

Parkour Blox - Take your parkour skills to the next level on a Freestyle court outfitted with foam vault blocks. Increase your speed, power and strength by practicing on a series of obstacles.

April 27 Grand Re-opening Party Details

The day is packed with special events and activities, including visits from costumed characters – Paw Patrol, Woody from “Toy Story,” Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Curious George, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a host of others!

Families can also enjoy: face painting, slam dunk contests, Ninja Warrior races and more.

Plus, take advantage of our grand re-opening jump special – 90 minutes of jump time for $15.99 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Lock IN – Saturday, April 27, midnight to 6 a.m., check-in starts at 11 p.m.

• Fortnite Tournament – Sunday, April 28, 5 to 9 p.m., check-in starts at 4:30 p.m.

• First Responders Night - 50% off up to 4 family members for first responders (ID required) – Thursday, May 2, 4 to 8 p.m.

• Happy Nurses Day - 50% off up to a 4 family members for nurses (ID required) – Monday, May 6, 4 to 8 p.m.

In addition to the new features, Sky Zone offers a Warrior Course, Warped Wall, Free Climb, SkyJoust, SkyLadder and more!

Sky Zone is located at W229 N1420 Westwood Dr. in Waukesha, near I-94 and County Road F. For more information, call 262-696-1600, email szmilwaukee@skyzone.com or visit skyzone.com/milwaukee.

Sky Zone’s wall-to-wall trampoline courts are designed as a fun outing for all ages, shapes and sizes. The innovative park offers a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy. Open Jump allows guests to leap, bound and soar to their hearts’ content. Ultimate Dodgeball is for those who enjoy friendly competition. Fitness buffs can feel the burn at Sky Zone’s SkyRobics fitness class, which combines advanced calisthenics and a three-dimensional cardio and strength training program that encourages a healthy mixture of fitness and fun. The park is the ideal venue for groups seeking unforgettable events such as birthday parties, corporate team building, field trips and much more.