Skylight Music Theatre presents: Five Guys Named Moe

Skylight Music Theatre announced the cast and creative team for Five Guys Named Moe, a joyful, jazzy tribute to Louis Jordan, the 1940s rhythm and blues singer, songwriter and bandleader.

Five Guys Named Moe runs Friday, January 25 through Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Skylight’s beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Exuberant Tribute to Louis Jordan's Music

This exuberant tribute to the music of Jordan, a rhythm and blues pioneer and alto saxophonist, was initially produced in London's West End by the legendary Cameron Mackintosh, then moved to Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for two Tony Awards. It features more than 25 songs, including Jordan favorites such as “Saturday Night Fish Fry” and “Choo Choo Ch' Boogie.”

TICKETS & BOX OFFICE

Tickets are $30 - $75 (plus tax and fees) and can be purchased in person at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, by calling (414) 291-7800, or visiting www.skylightmusictheatre.org

Box Office hours are Monday – Saturday, noon - 6 p.m. The Box Office window is open two hours prior to each performance. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by calling (414) 299-4964 or email morganh@skylightmusictheatre.org