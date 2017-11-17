Skylight Music Theatre presents: Annie
Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This heartwarming, family-favorite Broadway musical has won seven Tony Awards, captivating audiences with a beloved story and an inspiring score, featuring the unforgettable hit song, “Tomorrow.”
“Big, warm-hearted, funny and overflowing!” – New York Post
“Spectacular on every count…” – Newsweek
For info:
http://www.skylightmusictheatre.org/shows-events/on-stage/annie
Info
Theater & Dance