Skylight Music Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Unite Forces for

The Tales of Hoffmann

A Newly Translated and Freshly Re-orchestrated

Version of Offenbach’s Otherworldly Tales

Directed by Jill Anna Ponasik

Performances March 16-29, 2018

Milwaukee, Wis. (February 12, 2018) — Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Ray Jivoff today announced the cast, creative team and band for The Tales of Hoffmann, running March 16-29 in Skylight’s beautiful Cabot Theatre.

“We have joined forces with Milwaukee Opera Theatre for this imaginative and kinetic adaptation of Jacques Offenbach’s mesmerizing opera,” said Jivoff. “Although this is Offenbach’s best-known work, Skylight has never produced it in our nearly 60-year history. We are thrilled it will debut on our stage with an exciting new English translation and re-orchestration that perfectly captures ‘Skylight Style’ – bringing fresh approaches or interesting twists to music theatre works.”

Jill Anna Ponasik, Skylight’s Artistic Associate and Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Artistic Director will direct.

Skylight and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Re-Conceive ‘Tales’ from Three Hours to Two

“In typical Skylight style, we began by studying the original piece, and then gave it a little yank toward the present day,” said Ponasik. “Daniel J. Brylow, who wrote the new English translation/adaptation took a piece that was over three hours in length, and by concentrating intensely on the tales themselves, cooked it down to two hours long. Typically performed by at least 20 singers (with fifteen roles for men and five for women), Skylight's production re-conceives the cast into an ensemble of 13 (with eight women and five men).”

Tickets & Box Office

Tickets are $30 - $75 (plus tax and fees) and can be purchased in person at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, or by calling (414) 291-7800. Box Office hours are Monday – Saturday, noon - 6 p.m. The Box Office window is also open two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be purchased online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by calling (414) 299-4964 or emailing morganh@skylightmusictheatre.org

Cabarets Follow Select Hoffmann Performances

Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Jivoff also announced that cabarets at Skylight Music Theatre’s Bar & Bistro will take place immediately following performances of The Tales of Hoffmann on Sunday, March 18 and Sunday, March 25 at 4:45 p.m. “The Annie Orphans Cabaret” features young performers from both casts of Skylight Music Theatre’s hit show Annie (2017) singing a variety of songs.

Admission is $10 at the door for all cabarets. Cash and credit card accepted. Cabaret performances are in the Skylight Bar & Bistro, second floor of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee. Cash bar available at all performances

Kerry Bieneman created the new orchestration, which distills an opera written for a full orchestra into one that uses two pianos, harp and percussion.