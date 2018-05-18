Skylight Music Theatre presents "Urinetown: The Musical"

Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast, Creative Team for

Hilarious Tony Award-Winning Musical

Urinetown

Ray Jivoff directs outrageous satire of legal system,

social irresponsibility, corporate mismanagement and musical theatre itself

May 18 – June 10, 2018 in Skylight’s Cabot Theatre

Milwaukee, Wis. (April 5, 2018) — Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Ray Jivoff today announced the cast, creative team and band for Urinetown, The Musical, running May 18 through June 10 in Skylight’s beautiful Cabot Theatre.

Performance Information

Performances of Urinetown are May 18 to June 10, 2018 in the Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

Tickets & Box Office

Tickets are $30 - $75 (plus tax and fees) and can be purchased in person at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, or by calling (414) 291-7800. Box Office hours are Monday – Saturday, noon - 6 p.m. The Box Office window is also open two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be purchased online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by calling (414) 299-4964 or emailing morganh@skylightmusictheatre.org

Special Events

Skylight Insights. In-depth discussions with directors and special guests take place one hour before every Wednesday and Sunday performance.

BeOut. A preshow celebration for LGBTQ members and supporters will be held on Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets include pre-show appetizers and talk by Michael Johnston. Limited availability. Call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

ASL Performance. Urinetown will be interpreted in American Sign Language on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance, call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800 and mention ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section.

For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org, email info@skylightmusictheatre.org or call the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

Winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, bureaucracy, politics, corporate mismanagement— and musical theatre itself.

Recommended for ages 14 and up