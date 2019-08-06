Skyline Music: Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers (5:30pm)

Join us at Skyline Music for Well-Known Strangers, a band who has been entertaining Midwest audiences with a cello infused, alternative pop/rock, with a tinge-of-country-band sound. Fronting Well-Known Strangers, Betsy Ade’s rich lyrical gifts are essential and her vocal delivery is simply unmatched in contemporary pop/rock music. Ade is a contestant on The Voice Season 16 in 2019!

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices. Get outside this summer for family-friendly music and fun in the Riverwest neighborhood!