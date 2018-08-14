Skyline Music: De La Buena (5:30pm)

Join us at Skyline Music for De La Buena! Growing from a trio into a powerful ten-piece over the last thirteen years, De La Buena has been electrifying audiences with their own brand of Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz. Employing jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena explores the textures and rhythms of Latin musics of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions…. a sophisticated Latin dance band with a touch of the psychedelic if you will. This concert is sponsored by Direct Supply.

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices, with kids activities sponsored by McDonald's E. North & Oakland. Get outside this summer for family-friendly food, fun and music in the Riverwest neighborhood!