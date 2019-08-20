Skyline Music: King Solomon (5:30pm)
Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Join us at Skyline Music for King Solomon Reggae Band sponsored by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.! King Solomon have been Milwaukee's premiere reggae band for more than 20 years.
Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices. Get outside this summer for family-friendly music and fun in the Riverwest neighborhood!
Live Music/Performance