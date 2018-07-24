Skyline Music: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound (5:30pm)

Join us at Skyline Music for Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound! Taking cues from the dance bands of western Louisiana (and his native Midwest), the streets (and 45’s) of New Orleans, touring African and Caribbean combos and the soul, funk & blues of his youth coupled with early, teeth-cutting experience in the verbal hotbeds of the coffeehouse scene, Cebar is a masterful synthesis of rhythmic culture.

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices, with kids activities sponsored by McDonald's E. North & Oakland. Get outside this summer for family-friendly food, fun and music in the Riverwest neighborhood!