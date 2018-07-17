Skyline Music: The Screamin' Cucumbers (5:30pm)

Join us at Skyline Music for The Screamin' Cucumbers, a diverse Milwaukee area cover band formed in 2004 who've played just about every Milwaukee venue including Summerfest and State Fair. The Cukes have even taken their show on the road internationally and performed outside the US. The set list consists primarily of great danceable pop, rock and country tunes with a bit of an emphasis on the 80’s. If it’s upbeat, danceable, and fun it’s probably on the set list.

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices, with kids activities sponsored by McDonald's E. North & Oakland. Get outside this summer for family-friendly food, fun and music in the Riverwest neighborhood!