Skyline Music: Tweed Featuring Gervis Myles (5:30pm)
Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Join us at Skyline Music for Tweed Featuring Gervis Myles sponsored by Cathy & Arnie Peltz!
Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices. Get outside this summer for family-friendly music and fun in the Riverwest neighborhood!
Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
