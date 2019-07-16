Skyline Music: Tweed Featuring Gervis Myles (5:30pm)

Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Join us at Skyline Music for Tweed Featuring Gervis Myles sponsored by Cathy & Arnie Peltz!

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices. Get outside this summer for family-friendly music and fun in the Riverwest neighborhood!

Live Music/Performance
4142638383
