Skyline Music: Urban Empress & the Urbanites (5:30pm)
Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Join us at Skyline Music for Urban Empress and The UrbanItes (Sponsored by Cathy & Arnie Peltz), a 7-piece reggae group with influences including Burning Spear Luciano, The Wailers, Ziggy Marley, and The Meditations!
Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices. Get outside this summer for family-friendly music and fun in the Riverwest neighborhood!
Info
Kilbourn-Kadish Park 909 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance