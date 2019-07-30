Skyline Music: Urban Empress & the Urbanites (5:30pm)

Join us at Skyline Music for Urban Empress and The UrbanItes (Sponsored by Cathy & Arnie Peltz), a 7-piece reggae group with influences including Burning Spear Luciano, The Wailers, Ziggy Marley, and The Meditations!

Skyline Music is a free community music series presented by COA Youth & Family Centers and sponsored by Allen Silverstein Law Offices. Get outside this summer for family-friendly music and fun in the Riverwest neighborhood!