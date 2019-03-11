Sláinte Dinner Event

Raise your glass of Irish whiskey and a pint of stout to start the week of Paddy's Day celebrations at the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row!

We are excited to be offering our Sláinte Dinner on Monday, March 11th, to begin the week's festivities. For only $50 per person, enjoy a 3-course Irish inspired dinner with each course being paired with chasers of Guinness AND tasters of Jameson.

Upon arrival, each guest will receive a complimentary pint of Guinness as well as a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Jameson prize package. For attending the dinner, each guest will also receive 10 tickets towards our 30 Days Of Luck! Grand Prize, being drawn on Saturday, March 16th at NOON.

The dinner will be hosted not only by the Red Lion Pub but, in partnership with Guinness Brand Ambassador, Jimmy Callahan, and Jameson Milwaukee Brand Representative, Dan Moore. They will talk you through each pairing, as well as drop some knowledge about Jameson Irish whiskey and the Guinness brand throughout the dinner.

Dinner will include:

- Irish Onion Soup ~ paired with a chaser of Guinness Blonde & a taster of Jameson Caskmates IPA

- Sausage & Guinness Pie with Cider Braised Cabbage ~ paired with a chaser of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout & a tester of Jameson Caskmates Stout

- Jameson Braised Lamb Shanks with Colcannon ~ paired with a chaser of Smithwicks & a tester of Jameson Black Barrel

- an Irish themed cocktail for dessert

Whether you are Irish for the day, the week, or for life, come and enjoy good times. delicious food, some memorable Irish toasts & great drink at your local pub.