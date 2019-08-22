Smokin' Live & Local: AM Radio (5pm)

Smokin' Live & Local is a Milwaukee Style BBQ happening in our very own back yard every Thursday Memorial Day through Labor Day! Grab your friends and family and enjoy our exclusive smoked menu featuring local meats and sides, live, local musicians, local breweries and to top it off, every week, we're donating a portion of our proceeds to local non-profits! Matty's will be the place to be every Thursday night this Summer, see you there!