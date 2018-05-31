Smokin' Live & Local

Google Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-05-31 17:00:00

Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

Smokin' Live & Local is a weekly event happening in Matty's backyard every Thursday Memorial Day through Labor Day 5pm-9pm featuring an exclusive locally sourced smoked meat menu, live/local music and local breweries exclusively on tap in our rustic bar. Each week a portion of the sales will go to a local non-profit!

Info
Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
414.858.4353
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-05-31 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-07 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-14 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-21 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-21 17:00:00 iCalendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-21 17:00:00 Google Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-28 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-28 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-28 17:00:00 iCalendar - Smokin' Live & Local - 2018-06-28 17:00:00