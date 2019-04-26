The Smoking Flowers w/The Blackfoot Gypsies
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Kicking off our weekend celebrating our 21 years in business is this AMAZING double bill. Our good friends The Smoking Flowers (who if you were at their last show remember how amazing they are) are bringing along their friends from Nashville Blackfoot Gypsies.
What an amazing way to kick the weekend off!
www.thesmokingflowers.com
http://www.blackfootgypsies.com/
Concerts, Live Music/Performance