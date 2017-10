×

In Tandem Theatre is excited to announce our20th Anniversary Season! We're bringing back a few audience favorites, aclassic musical and a powerful new drama to the stage in this thrillingseason.

View sneak peek performances of what we have in store atour Sneak Peek and Open House Event on Monday, July 17from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Performances are at 6:00 p.m. and repeat at 7:30p.m. The event is free and open to the public but reservations arerequired. Call the box office at 414-271-1371 to RSVP for eitherperformance.