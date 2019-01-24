Sneak Peek Part II: A Look at Private Collections

In 2016, the Union Art Gallery showcased artwork from 10 Milwaukee private collections. In Part II of the exhibition we are showing 10 new collections from the Milwaukee and Chicago Areas. Sneak Peek Part II: showcases the unique and various ways in which these local collectors began their own collections and how their interests influence their personal collections. Collecting original artwork does not need to be expensive or rarified, but can support artists and reflect what is important to you. Come see all the different ways these collectors have gathered art and find ideas to begin your own collection.

Exhibiting collectors: Jody Alexander, Marna Goldstein Brauner, Donna & Michael Flanagan,Yevgeniya Kaganovich, Anna M. Kupiecki, Fatima Laster, Kevin Miyazaki & Marilu Knode, John Riepenhoff, Erasmo Salgado and John Sobczak.