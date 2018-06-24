Soccer Mom Day at Nomad Nacional
Nomad Nacional 625 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
All moms are soccer moms in the #NomadFanzone!
From 11am to 3pm on Sunday, June 24th, Moms can let loose with mimosas, white wine & cocktail specials. Or bring the kiddos! Games provided by America Scores Milwaukee, including Speed Kick, 1 vs. 1 soccer cage, and more.
Plus, Nomad Nacional have the Nail Bar Milwaukee doing FREE manicures for moms upstairs!
DJ ShayKenn spinning tunes from 2-4pm!
