The Social @ Tavern at Turner Hall

We take the stuffiness out of the average networking event by throwing in food and drink specials, showcasing the city’s newest venues, and bringing in local artists and musicians. The Social presented by The Lueder Financial Group of Northwestern Mutual brings together hundreds of young professionals – whether you’ve lived here for awhile or are brand new to Milwaukee – to share a drink, meet each other, and meet the city!

All are welcome to join the NEWaukee Socials, whether individually or in a group. There is no cost or membership fee and the dress code is open.