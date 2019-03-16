A multi-award winning band from the universal hub of Irish traditional music, County Clare, the trio blends tight three-part vocal harmonies, virtuoso musical ability and a witty stage presence to capture audiences around the world including those at Irish Fest, where they most recently performed in 2018. Aodán began playing guitar at age 15, won numerous competitions, earned a B.A in Applied Music at the Dundalk Institute of Technology and also studied biochemistry. Fiachra was playing fiddle by age three and then added piano, mandolin, whistle, guitar, button accordion and banjo. He has a degree in teaching from Mary Immaculate College. Shane was experimenting with sounds on the piano as soon as he could walk, taking whistle lessons at age six and playing the accordion at eight. He studied teaching and also earned a master’s of Irish traditional music from the University of Limerick.

The Hayes brothers became acquainted with Aodán during music sessions in local pubs. With no immediate plans to form a band and while still in school, they released a CD in 2012 titled Socks in the Frying Pan. They made their touring debut in 2014 and released Return of the Giant Sock Monsters from Outer Space in 2015 and Without a Paddle in 2016.