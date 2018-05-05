Sol Cerveza of Mexico - Special Sampling

BREWED TO SHINE

We are soooooo ready for summer. So much, in fact, we couldn’t wait another minute to share the light, refreshing taste of Sol with all of you. Here is why… Born in the heart of Mexico in 1899, a German brew master took inspiration from a ray of sunlight shining through a hole in the brewery’s roof. In honor of this experience, he christened his new beer with the name “Sol” which translates to “The Sun.” Because it is inspired by the sun, it is brewed to shine just like those who drink it… The ones that radiate good vibes, that lighten the mood and always look at life on the bright side. These are the ones who not only shine, but shine their way. Today Sol is brewed just for you. Now that your mouth is watering, come enjoy a cold one with us! Just come on tour and afterward you will be rewarded with the great taste of Sol.

See you soon, and as always… CHEERS!

Location:

Miller Brewery Tour

4251 W State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53208

414-931-BEER

Cost: Free

Start Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018 10:30 a.m.

End Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018 3:30 p.m.

Age Restriction: All ages welcome! Must be 21+ with valid picture ID to sample