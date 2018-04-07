Solar System Polymer Beads (Ages 7-13)

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

1 Day, Saturday, April 7

Saturday, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Ages 7-13

Fee: $35.00 Member Fee: $28.00

Using polymer over a big bead shape, create designs inspired by planets of our solar system. Make them into a wearable necklace or a hanging mobile.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Info
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Education
262-636-9177
please enable javascript to view
