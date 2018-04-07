Solar System Polymer Beads (Ages 7-13)
1 Day, Saturday, April 7
Saturday, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Ages 7-13
Fee: $35.00 Member Fee: $28.00
Using polymer over a big bead shape, create designs inspired by planets of our solar system. Make them into a wearable necklace or a hanging mobile.
Online registration closes three days before class begins.
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
