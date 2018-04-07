Solar System Polymer Beads (Ages 7-13)

1 Day, Saturday, April 7

Saturday, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Ages 7-13

Fee: $35.00 Member Fee: $28.00

Using polymer over a big bead shape, create designs inspired by planets of our solar system. Make them into a wearable necklace or a hanging mobile.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.