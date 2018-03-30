Solid Non Fail Stout Release Party

MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

The final product of a collaboration between the Tap Takeover Podcast crew and MobCraft, Solid Non Fail Stout is a whopping 12% ABV Imperial Stout with hints of coffee and maple syrup. The beer will be available in pints and 22 oz. bottles to take home. As a bonus, you can meet and greet the guys behind the podcast, Alex, Andy, Jim and Jesus.

