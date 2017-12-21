Solstice Song Circle around the Fire

Winter solstice is a time of darkness, light and rebirth. Songs and chants honoring the Earth’s cycles remind us that the darkness may be deep, but the light is not extinguished. Enjoy community and the journey of learning songs together. Every voice is welcome, the more the merrier! We’ll be outside, if weather permits, so dress warm. Adult centered but children are welcome. Hot drinks provided. Bring a cushion or camp chair.

Date and Time

Thursday, December 21st 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For adults | Pay what you will ($5-$10)

Do you have questions about this event?

Contact: Lesley Sheridan lsheridan@UrbanEcologyCenter.org