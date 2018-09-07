Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Songs for Nobodies

September 7 – November 4, 2018, By Joanna Murray-Smith, Directed by Laura Braza, Stackner Cabaret, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. American Premiere. Coming to Milwaukee from sold-out tours in Australia and the UK—be the first in the U.S. to see this amazing production. Opening our newly renovated Stackner Cabaret, this one-woman tour-de-force show reminds us that everybody has a story—and a song—worth hearing. Share in the life-changing encounters between legendary divas and the everyday women whose lives they touched, interspersed with the songs that made Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Edith Piaf, Billie Holiday, and Maria Callas icons of our age. Featuring such favorites as “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “Amazing Grace,” “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” “Ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do,” and “Vissi d’arte,” Songs for Nobodies shows us the magical power of song.

Tickets start at $45 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.