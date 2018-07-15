Songwriting Workshop with Nashville's Miss Tess

In this half-day workshop, Nashville songwriters Miss Tess and Thomas Bryan Eaton of Miss Tess and the Talkbacks (featured artists in the Driftless Music Festival, driftlessmusicfestival.com) will discuss their songwriting practices and share some of their methods. During the class’s hands-on portion, participants will be invited to work on their own songs. Instructors will offer ideas to get those pens and pencils moving and keep creativity flowing!