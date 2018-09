Sonict Presents Ashlee Mack, Piano

Specializing in contemporary music, pianist Ashlee Mack has given recitals in Germany, Italy, and across the U.S., with the Society for Chromatic Art, Vox Novus, Iowa Composers Forum, and others. This concert includes James Romig's 60-minute work, "Still", inspired by the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver, CO. This piece draws inspiration from Still's large-scale, minimalist Abstract Expressionist paintings.