Sunday, April 14 at 7:30 pm in Light Recital Hall SONICT presents Cosmographie, A Celebration of Women in the Arts. Presenting artists The Singing Sirens featuring Emily Landry, Holly Holmberg, Margo Harms and Fiona Schimke; also featuring UW-Whitewater administrator and poet, Lauren Smith. Cosmographie performances highlight local artists and global issues. By focusing on women in the arts, music, in particular, the focus is on the relative lack of representation, in particular by female composers, in modern music. Tickets are $12 general public, $10 Over 65, under 18 and UW-students $5.50.

Tickets for any and all of these events can be purchased by calling 262-472-2222, going online to tickets.uww.edu, by visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box Office, or the Information Services Desk in the University Center.