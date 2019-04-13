Soul House: Soulful, Afro, Latin House Dance Party

High Dive 701 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Soul House celebrates love, life, and togetherness, on the dancefloor. The more soulful, organic side of house music will lift you up with irresistible rhythms and gorgeous vocals. Also in the mix, the infectious big, interlocking rhythms of Afro house and Latin house!

Behind the turntables is DJ Andrew *Optimist* (of Elechronic and Soul 4 the Soul)

No cover

9pm

High Dive 701 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Concerts, DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance
4145441344
