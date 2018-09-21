The Soul Inspirations featuring David Dean

Combining hot southern soul, jazz harmonies, and Latin rhythms, David Deon & The Soul Inspirations aren't just another R&B band. With performances ranging from a romantic croon to bluesy wail, this high caliber act mixes classic soul with Steely Dan-like arrangements. Featuring Motown classics and polished originals, this ride through the 60s and 70s is guaranteed to get you on the dance floor!

TheSoulInspirations.com