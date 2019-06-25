Sourced: Keith Pulvermacher

Sourced: A Locally Sourced Summer Concert Series

Patio open at 5pm // Music starts at 7pm

Sourced is a summer concert series hosted by a new venue in Walker's Point called The Ivy House to helping support and promote growth within the Walker's Point Community. For every MobCraft Beer sold, $1 will be donated to the Walker's Point Association - a group of residence, building, and business owners who are dedicated to the forward improvement of the relationships, businesses and safety of this neighborhood. Your ticket will not only get you in the door to see the show, but it will also get you a free beer! So what's the hold up? Grab a ticket and come check out this beautiful new venue in the best neighborhood in Milwaukee!. Thanks to the other sponsors: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee // Milwaukee Record // 414films // Hello Cello // Music Review Roulette