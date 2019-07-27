South Milwaukee Heritage Days Parade

Come and watch our entertaining parade featuring 18 marching band units, floats, clowns, jugglers, musicians and more. Feel the pride as you watch the represented Military, local police and fire departments, well known mascots and other community organizations travel down the street. The parade will end at the festival grounds for the Annual Lions Fest featuring food, live music, rides, games and more. This fun family event is sure to be a crowd pleaser for all ages! Parade begins on 8th & Milwaukee Ave, goes to 16th and then North to Rawson Ave.