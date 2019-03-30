Southridge Mall to Host Disney Junior Play Music Date

Southridge Mall invites the local community to a Disney Junior Music Play Date centered around music that aims to entertain and delight children of all ages.

The event will take place on Saturday, Mar. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Southridge Mall’s Macy’s Court.

During the music-themed Disney Junior Play Date, families will participate in a variety of activities including face painting, crafts, photo booth with themed props and other fun activities set to your favorite Disney Junior Music playing in the background. This event does not include live character appearances.

All attendees at the Disney Junior Play Music Date event will have a chance to win a $50 shopping spree from the Disney Store at Southridge Mall, and the first 100 attendees will receive Exclusive Character Cards. The full card collection can be collected by attending all four Play Dates that Southridge Mall hosts throughout the year.

Simon® has created a national collaboration with Disney Junior to host Disney Junior Play Dates in approximately 100 Simon Malls®, Mills®, and Premium Outlets® across the country. Disney Junior Play Dates will be held quarterly featuring a different Disney Junior character to coincide with key shopping periods.

Disney Junior reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. It invites parents to join their children in the Disney experience of magical, musical, and heartfelt stories and characters while incorporating specific learning and development themes designed for kids ages two to seven.

Disney Junior's series blends Disney's unparalleled storytelling and characters kids love deeply with learning, including early math, language skills, healthy eating and lifestyles, and social skills. In the U.S., Disney Junior is a 24-hour channel and a daily programming block on Disney Channel reaching over 91 million U.S. homes. Globally, there are 36 Disney Junior channels in 27 languages around the world.

Get ready for the event by streaming your favorite Disney Junior Music here: Spotify:

http://disneymusic.co/DJMusicSpotify / Apple Music http://disneymusic.co/DJMPlaylistAM

