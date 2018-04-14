Southridge Mall to Host Milwaukee Fashion Week Model Casting

Southridge Mall will play host to Milwaukee Fashion Week’s Model Casting on Saturday, April 14. From 11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., professional and aspiring models are invited to Southridge Mall’s center court for an opportunity to be cast in Milwaukee Fashion Week. The 4th annual event is being held September 13 through September 15.

Aspiring models and professional models of all ages, sizes and heights are welcome to audition. Women should come wearing leggings, a fitted top and heels, with little to no makeup. Men should come wearing khaki or dress pants and a fitted top. Children should come with natural hair and no makeup. All models should bring a comp card of two images, including a head shot and full length shot. For more information about Southridge Mall’s news and events, please visit simon.com/mall/southridge-mall.

About Southridge Mall

