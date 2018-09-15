Southridge Mall Hosts Back-to-School Pop-Up Activities
Southridge Mall 5300 S. 76th St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
Southridge Mall will host back-to-school themed pop-up activities for shoppers on Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., children and families are invited to the mall’s Center Court for a fun break from their back-to-school shopping. Guests will enjoy various arts and crafts activities designed to help kids celebrate the start of the school year. For more information about the free pop-up activites and Southridge Mall, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/southridge-mall.
Southridge Mall 5300 S. 76th St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
