Southridge Mall Hosts Back-to-School Pop-Up Activities

Southridge Mall will host back-to-school themed pop-up activities for shoppers on Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., children and families are invited to the mall’s Center Court for a fun break from their back-to-school shopping. Guests will enjoy various arts and crafts activities designed to help kids celebrate the start of the school year. For more information about the free pop-up activites and Southridge Mall, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/southridge-mall.