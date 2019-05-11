The 38th annual Spaces & Traces will head to Wauwatosa to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Washington Highlands neighborhood. Designed by Dr. Werner Hegemann, this neighborhood boasts an impressive collection of revival styles popular in the 1920s and 1930s including Tudor, Craftsman, and Mediterranean along with Mid-Century Modern additions. The 133-acre neighborhood is a nationally designated Historic District and a Wauwatosa Landmark, built on land originally owned by Frederick Pabst. Spaces & Traces is all about showcasing homes, commercial properties, and welcoming a conversation about the history and future of the neighborhood.

Tickets go on sale March 18th, 2019 at 9am. Tickets for HMI members, non-members, and volunteers can be found on our website.

Non-member tickets can also be purchased at any Colectivo location in the Milwaukee area.

We are searching for enthusiastic volunteers to help lead tours and sell tickets at the event. Scripts do not need to be memorized and a background in architecture/history is not necessary. Volunteers receive a discounted rate on their tickets. If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up here: https://historicmilwaukee.org/spaces-traces-volunteer-2019/