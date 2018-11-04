Spaghetti with the Sisters at St. Joan Antida High School

Spaghetti with the Sisters - the Fall Tradition Continues Nov. 4 at

St. Joan Antida High School

It’s a favorite fall tradition for hundreds of Milwaukeeans each first Sunday in November: The Sisters of St. Joan Antida High School (SJA) serve up smiles and their famous spaghetti and meatballs as part of the school’s annual fundraiser. Friends of the high school and fans of the classic Italian dinner line up around the block to get in line.

Serving the meals are several Sisters, who in some cases are younger than the annual event is old. This year marks the 63rd year for the annual fundraiser for the all-girl Catholic high school, making it the oldest school benefit in the city. The original purpose of the event - and one that continues to this day - is to bring the community together to support the young women of St. Joan Antida High School. More than a million dollars has been raised over the iconic event’s 63-year history – in 2017 alone more than 1,000 meals were served.

The Sisters are joined by members of the Pompeii Men’s Club, who come to the school the Thursday before the event to help roll more than 4,000 meatballs by hand using the secret recipe.

In addition to Spaghetti, the event features hand-made crafts from the Sisters, and an opportunity basket raffle run by the Alumnae Association. All event proceeds go directly to benefit SJA students.

For More information and to RSVP visit www.StJoanAntida.org/spaghetti