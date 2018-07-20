Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 15665 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Join us at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar for a special four course wine dinner featuring four extraordinary sparkling wines from around the world. One lucky guest will win a jewelry package from Lyle Husar Designs valued at $300!
$110 per person (excluding tax/gratuity)
Call for more information and to reserve your spot!
262-782-9463
Info
