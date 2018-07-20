Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner

to Google Calendar - Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner - 2018-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner - 2018-07-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner - 2018-07-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner - 2018-07-20 18:00:00

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 15665 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Join us at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar for a special four course wine dinner featuring four extraordinary sparkling wines from around the world. One lucky guest will win a jewelry package from Lyle Husar Designs valued at $300!

$110 per person (excluding tax/gratuity)

Call for more information and to reserve your spot!

262-782-9463

Info
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 15665 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!
262-782-9463
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner - 2018-07-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner - 2018-07-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner - 2018-07-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sparkle & Pop Wine Dinner - 2018-07-20 18:00:00