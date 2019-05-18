Sparrow Collective Gallery Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

– Sparrow, Collective Gallery (Sparrow), a local home goods, gift and arts boutique, announced its ten year anniversary today. Sparrow began as a small gallery offering specialty goods from local makers and artists. Jessica Franzen, Owner, has evolved the store to offer unique collections of goods from artists both locally and nationally and host monthly craft workshops in the shop studio.

A celebration is planned and open for the public on May 18th from 9am-7pm at the store in Bay View at 2224 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue. Discounts up to 50% off all day will be available and the following special activities and entertainment are planned:

9:00 AM – Complimentary Tote Bags to the First 100 Patrons

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Food from Little Havana Food Truck

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM: Live Music from Local Fiddler, Beth Allison

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: 10% Discount for all Merchandise

The event is offered in gratitude to the local community and celebrates the artists whose work has propelled the business forward. Jessica reflects on the decade long journey by saying, “I am so grateful to the local community, talented artists, and loyal employees who have helped Sparrow become successful and ultimately allows me to provide for my family of six. I am humbled and amazed it has been ten years and this event is going to be so fun, I can’t wait to celebrate with the local community!”

About Sparrow Collective Gallery

Established in 2009, Sparrow Collective features contemporary clothing lines, hand printed graphic tees for adults and children, jewelry and other accessories as well as many home goods, art, and gifts. Learn more and shop online at www.sparrowcollective.com