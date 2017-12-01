Spatola vs. Reynaldo Jenkins and the Tear Drops
Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Two bands; two sets of fully grown men. One magical night of music. Spatola, who was voted "Worst Local Artist 2017" by the Kenosha News will be loudly refuting this distinction with their raucous brand of dance rock. Jenkins is currently wanted for questioning for a crime spree in the Southwest and only returned to the area to settle a dispute with Spatola personally. Come for the music, stay for the fight.
Info
Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance