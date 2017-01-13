How to Speak Midwestern
Shorewood Village Center 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7pm
Did you know that Wisconsin is the linguistic crossroads of the Midwest, the only state in which all three Midwestern accents are spoken? Researcher and author Edward McClelland will explain these accents and more in presentation that includes maps of dialect regions, videos and recordings of Midwestern speakers, and photographs illustrating Wisconsin words and sayings.
Some of the things Mr. McClelland will address include:
- How German words influenced the meaning of English words
- How the Netflix series Making a Murderer displays the state’s regional dialect differences
- Why terms such as “bubbler,” “Hodag,” “Julebukk” and “fish boil” are either unique to Wisconsin, or originated there
