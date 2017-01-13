How to Speak Midwestern

Event time: 7pm

Did you know that Wisconsin is the linguistic crossroads of the Midwest, the only state in which all three Midwestern accents are spoken? Researcher and author Edward McClelland will explain these accents and more in presentation that includes maps of dialect regions, videos and recordings of Midwestern speakers, and photographs illustrating Wisconsin words and sayings.

Some of the things Mr. McClelland will address include:

How German words influenced the meaning of English words

How the Netflix series Making a Murderer displays the state’s regional dialect differences

Why terms such as “bubbler,” “Hodag,” “Julebukk” and “fish boil” are either unique to Wisconsin, or originated there

Join us! This event is free and open to the public.

Price: Free