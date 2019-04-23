The Speaker Crawl

You’re invited to NEWaukee’s Speaker Crawl during YPWeek, a choose-your-own-adventure style speaker program! We’ll be splitting up speaker sessions between different spaces in MKE Brewing Company. Stay in one space, or bounce between them – it’s all up to you! The evening will feature a finale keynote from Loren Brill, Founder & CEO of Sweet Loren’s.

Complimentary appetizers from Glass + Griddle will be provided while they last, cash/credit bar available. More speaker information coming soon!