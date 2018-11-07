NEWaukee’s Speaker Crawl is an interactive professional development program that simultaneously features numerous speakers and a cultural institution to a young professional audience. The participants never sit during the presentations as they traverse the program exhibitions to hear from the diverse lineup of speakers. The Speaker Crawl is social in nature while it also imparts a wide array of information about the important issues facing our city as well as tips for personal and professional growth.

There will be a cash bar and complimentary appetizers while they last.