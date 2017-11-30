Special Holiday hours at Gallery 218 for Local Art for the Holidays

What: Holiday event and hours at gallery 218

Location: Gallery 218, in the Marshall Building, 207 East Buffalo 2nd floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202,

Date: Now Thru December 23, 2017

Cost: Free. Open to the Public.

Information 414-643-1732

www.gallery218.com

info@gallery218.com

Twitter: @gallery218

Instagram: 218gallery

Milwaukee , Wisconsin , USA . Gallery 218, a 27year old Contemporary art gallery space totally run by artists, is located in the Third Ward at 207 East Buffalo Street, Second floor, Suite 218, Milwaukee WI.

Currently: Artists members Group Holiday Show at Gallery 218: paintings by Judith Hooks, Photographs by Bernie Newman, paintings by Jamie Jorndt, photographs by Joanne Ohare, and by Martha Coaty, digital media by Pui Che. Also; small works and artists coloring books, plus “Holiday fashions” An exhibit of window display designs.-on view thru January 6, 2017

New artists welcome to submit applications to Walker’s Point Artists Assoc, Inc. /Gallery 218 every Saturday.

Holiday hours:

Black Friday 12-5pm-Small Business Saturday 12-5pm,

November 30, 5pm -8pm

Christmas in the Ward, Friday, December 1, 5-8:30-pm, Holiday party starts at 6pm

Saturday Dec 2 , 12-5pm

Sunday Dec 3, 12-4pm

Friday Dec 22,4pm-8pm

Saturday Dec 23 12-5pm

Friday December 29, 12-5pm

Saturday December 30, 12-5pm

Saturday January 6, 1-5pm

Regular gallery 218 hours are Saturday 1-5pm and by appointment. For more information call 414-643-1732, or email director at jhha23@usa.net and visit www.gallery218.com.

Gallery 218 will be celebrating its 28th anniversary in 2018. Watch for special events and shows. Artists wanted now For the 2018 season. Bring work samples, resume, and artist statement to the gallery during regular hours.