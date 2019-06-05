Step right up and behold amazing displays of danger and derring-do! The Harley-Davidson Museum’s special summer exhibit, “Daredevils: A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles,” is about to be unveiled at the crossroads of 6th & Canal.

Daredevils have thrilled audiences for centuries. What began with horse trick riders in circuses inspired new generations of entertainers on bicycles, motorcycles, cars – even flying sofa chairs. From touring thrill shows to Hollywood movie stunt work, “Daredevils” celebrates the exciting history of these death-defying entertainers who spend countless hours perfecting their exploits. Witness how incredible feats from long ago inspire modern-day risk-takers.

Drawing on the legendary acts from around the world that have left audiences in awe, “Daredevils” will feature a cavalcade of performers who’ve leapt to fame. A few highlights include:

The Urias Family Globe of Death, which was first constructed in 1912 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Four generations of the Urias family thrilled audiences the world over with their gravity-defying performances within the globe before it was retired in 2009.

The Harley-Davidson XR-750 ridden by perhaps history’s most famous daredevil, Evel Knievel, during his famed 1975 Wembley Stadium jump. (On loan from Evel Knievel Museum)

A rocket-powered, custom-built motorcycle (aka The Space Cycle) that was designed to jump Niagara Falls and was outfitted with helicopter blades to aid in its flight.

A rare buckskin costume from Buffalo Bill Cody, one of America’s greatest showmen.

The living room furniture piece that was employed by the creative (some might say mad) geniuses at Nitro Circus to attempt the world’s first “reclining sofa chair jump.”

“Daredevils” opens Saturday, June 15 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 8, with special performances on campus, custom-made gear in The Shop and more head-spinning activities throughout the summer, including performances from Division BMX ( Thursday, June 6, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, July 20, 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, August 10, 1 – 4 p.m. ) and the Victor McLaglen Motor Corps during H-D Museum’s Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, July 13. (Please note: Media previews are slated for Friday, June 14 . Members of the press interested in arranging a tour or an appearance should email Tim McCormick for more details.) The H-D Museum cordially invites one and all, children big and small to behold how daredevils are born!

In addition to the eagerly anticipated Saturday, June 15 opening, the Museum’s 20-acre park-like campus is in full bloom with other activities and specials, including new dishes from MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant and a patio party to welcome the arrival of outdoor-dining season. Plus, the Ride with Pride Motorcycle Run returns for its second installment. And don’t forget: Dad gets free admission* to the Museum on his special day.