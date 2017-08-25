Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Spencer James’s unique blend of fresh standup mixed in with his sometimes excruciating family life and everyday observations has been entertaining audiences since he was 17. His film and acting credits stretch all the way from the NBC’s “North Shore” to an appearance on the smash hit “Lost.” His home club is “Comedy Works” in Denver, Colorado, but a majority of his time is performing at various comedy clubs and colleges around the nation. Spencer has opened for the likes of “Last Comic Standing’s” Tye Barnett, Jimmy Dore, and Rocky Laporte to name a few. Spencer was the MVP of Comedy Works New Faces Contest, 2005, and was a featured performer of the Boulder Comedy Contest 2009.