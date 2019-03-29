Spillage w/Callous Wizaed

Riff madness descends upon McAuliffe's Pub March 29th!

From Chicago, the power-doom heaviness of SPILLAGE! Touring in support of their critically acclaimed sophomore release "Blood of Angels" (mixed by The Skull's Lothar Keller and produced by legendary Trouble guitarist Bruce Franklin), Spillage brings the doom with touches of early Judas Priest and Uriah Heep. Riffs for days and twin guitar harmonies that will bring you to your knees. Heavy!

Joining Spillage will be special guest Callous Wizard! Hailing from Racine, WI, Callous Wizard promises the crushing guitar riffs, soaring vocals, and intricate songwriting you've been yearning for!

It shall be a night for all things... HEAVY!

$7.00 at the door!

Doors at 7:00!

Bands at 9:00!

21+ with a valid ID.