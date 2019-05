Spiral Textured Earrings Workshop / 2 weeks: June 18th & 25th

These earrings are versatile and unique and will be new staple in your jewelry wardrobe! Learn soldering, shaping, sawing and texturizing using sterling silver.

Instructor/Artist: Toby Prioletta

$52 RAM Members; $65 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.